By all accounts, Anacortes and Skagit County's move to Phase 2 in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan to reopen the state’s economy couldn't have come at a better time.
Mayor Laurie Gere indicated June 3 that local patience was running thin as the community waited to be moved to the next phase of economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic “has had an enormous impact on our community in the last few months,” Gere said in her weekly televised community briefing, four days after the state Department of Health denied Skagit County’s request to be moved to Phase 2.
Noting the efforts local governments, health officials and hospitals had been taking to qualify Skagit County and its communities for the move to Phase 2, she said the wait has been “awkward” and “agonizing.”
“We have been under the ‘Stay Home’ order since March 23. Many of us have grown fatigued and I yearn for normalcy like many of you,” Gere said. “Our continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 will help us get there.”
The county resubmitted its request to advance to Phase 2, approval of which finally came June 5.
Phase 2 is expected to unleash activity in more sectors of the local economy: Business and recreation travel; all construction and manufacturing; house-cleaning and in-home child care; in-store retail purchases; real estate, professional services and office-based businesses; hair salons, nail salons and barbershops; pet grooming; and restaurants and taverns at less than 50% capacity, with no more than five persons per table and no bar-area seating.
Phase 2 also allows outdoor recreation, though residents must maintain six feet of physical distance from people not in their household. And faith-based gatherings can now accommodate up to 100 people outside and up to 50 people or 25% capacity indoors.
Phase 2 clears the way for the full reopening of Washington Park, a relatively significant economic generator in its own right; the park generates about $200,000 a year in user fees.
To get to Phase 2, the county had to reach state-established targets: 25 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, availability of hospital beds, adequate testing capacity, and no outbreaks among residents of family group homes or care facilities.
The county recorded 5.4 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, Gere said, and met all of the other targets as well.
As of June 1, the county had recorded 438 confirmed cases, 294 recoveries and 15 deaths from the virus since it was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21. As of June 4, the numbers were 450 confirmed cases and 307 recoveries. The number of deaths remained unchanged.
From April 21 to June 2, 3,946 people were tested at the drive-through testing site at Skagit Valley College; 81 tested positive, according to Skagit County Public Health.
Gere reported that as of June 2 Island Hospital had tested 1,229 people, with 29 current positive cases. A total of seven people have been hospitalized in Anacortes since the pandemic began, she said, and there have been no local deaths.
Gere said she expects the city and county will advance to Phase 3 in “at least three weeks.” That phase will allow outdoor group recreation; sports; the reopening of gyms, pools and theaters to 50% capacity; restaurants at less than 75% capacity and bar areas at less than 25% capacity; resumption of business activities except for nightclubs and events with more than 50 people; and partial reopening of City Hall, the library and the museum.
Phase 4 will mark “a full return to public interactions, with appropriate physical distancing,” Gere said.
Meanwhile, city departments have “adjusted how we do business-as-usual to provide essential services for our community,” she said:
• 285 utility ratepayers have signed up since March 1 for auto-payment of their utility bills.
• Street improvements continue to be done. The roundabout on Oakes Avenue at the entrance to the San Juan Passage and Clearidge neighborhoods had been completed, several streets are being slurry sealed, and improvements are underway on Glasgow Way in the Clearidge neighborhood.
• Work continues on the city’s update to its Critical Areas Ordinance and its Shoreline Master Program, two sets of regulations designed to protect shorelines and other environmentally sensitive areas within the city limits.
• New public restrooms are being built at The Depot, and expansion of Grandview Cemetery is underway.
• The city will start receiving revenue in September from its 1/10th of 1% sales tax and a share of sales tax from the state for three affordable-housing projects: 20 apartments and a first-floor child-care center, to be built by the Anacortes Family Center; restoration of the historic Olson Building in Old Town, with 15-20 apartments and first-floor commercial spaces, to be performed by the Anacortes Housing Authority; and five townhouses on 19th Street, to be built by the Housing Authority.
Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said in an earlier interview that rents collected from the townhouses and the Olson Building apartments and commercial spaces will be used to invest in additional affordable housing construction, because those projects won’t have mortgages.
• A city committee will review applications from 47 small businesses for a Small Business Stabilization Grant, funded by Community Development Block Grant funds. Each grantee will receive up to $10,000 to help defray their re-start costs.
• 71.2% of Anacortes households have participated in the 2020 U.S. Census. Gere said there’s still time to participate at my2020census.gov. “It takes no more than 10 minutes,” she said.
The mayor's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 10 on Channel 10 and on the city's website.
