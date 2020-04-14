Requests for meals from the Meals on Wheels program have been on the rise lately, as seniors stay in their homes as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In February, 66 Anacortes clients received 1,238 meals. In March, that grew to 80 clients receiving 1,458 meals, said Skagit County Senior Program Coordinator Renee Corcoran, who runs the Wheels on Meals program.
“The phone has finally stopped ringing,” Corcoran said of the influx of new requests received since the COVID-19 pandemic started keeping people at home.
The program had to cancel several annual fundraisers in March, which Corcoran said she was hoping would bring in roughly $100,000. There’s no real way to reschedule those fundraisers at this point, and she said that soon she’ll have to come up with a new plan to find funding.
Right now, though, she has other concerns – keeping people fed. Keeping the program going has taken all the attention, but a plan for funding must happen soon, she said.
The good news is that plenty of volunteers have stepped up to help, she said.
“There are people who aren’t working but still want to get out and do good in the community, she said.
Other people have sent in checks to help with some funding, she said.
The Meals on Wheels numbers don’t count the people who are getting frozen meals once a week, Anacortes Senior Activity Center Director Sally Hill said.
Many seniors are not homebound but are used to getting their meals at the center and aren’t necessarily equipped to cook for themselves all week. So the center cooks are working to make a week’s worth of meals at once for people to pick up, Hill said.
The center ran into some difficulties recently that would have shut down production of the meals, Hill said. The meals are mostly prepared at a central kitchen elsewhere. Then, the ingredients are brought to Anacortes to be put together and distributed.
Right now, the Anacortes Senior Activity Center kitchen is going through some scheduled maintenance. During floor replacement, workers found rot in the walls and floor.
When the center was built 25 years ago, a nail had punctured some plumbing and then was covered up, leaving water to leak without anyone knowing, Hill said. Repairs that should have lasted just a few days are not much bigger.
That hurt the center’s plan to deliver frozen meals instead of fresh to everyone during the repairs. That’s where the United Methodist Church of Anacortes next door came in, offering use of its commercial kitchen.
“We didn’t want to not be sending hot meals to homebound seniors,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.