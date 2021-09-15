Mayoral candidates Matt Miller and Ryan Walters say they oppose requiring city employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, though Walters said an exception would be police officers and firefighters because of their close interface with people.
The candidates were asked about mandatory vaccines for city workers and masks in public schools during the Sept. 9 forum hosted online by the Anacortes branch of the American Association of University Women.
Miller said he supports people getting vaccinated against the virus — he said he’s vaccinated — but not of requiring it of city employees.
Regarding requiring students to wear masks, Miller said that decision was best left to parents because “when you’re a parent, you have to make the risk decisions for your kids.”
He supports following the guidance of health authorities and believes wearing masks and avoiding gathering in small public spaces are appropriate. But he feels some edicts go too far.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the individual making risk decisions,” he said. “You can make those arguments about, ‘You’re risking my children.’ I think a lot of those are hyperbolic arguments because the world is not without risks in anything and we need to have a plan to come out of this. … Certainly, mask up wherever you want to mask up. But demanding that your neighbors get a vaccine so you can feel a little bit less at risk, I don’t think I’m ready to go there.”
COVID-19, an acute respiratory virus, is spread by the moisture in human respiration, which is why health officials recommend mask-wearing in public places and getting vaccinated.
Though he isn’t ready to mandate vaccines, Walters said requiring masks is justified.
They are “asynchronous in their benefit: I wear a mask to protect you, you wear a mask to protect me,” he said. “I think that really does justify where we are with requirements for masks, especially indoors” and at outdoor events.
Walters said social distancing and mask-wearing “continue to make sense while we’re at the level of vaccination that we are at.
He supports vaccination, but doesn’t want to require it of city employees “except for fire, police, the people that are coming to you to help you. They’ve really got to be vaccinated and masked because we know there are breakthrough cases and we know that vaccinated people can transmit the virus. However, we don’t know what this virus is going to be like in three months. It has continued to change, and I think that the situation will change and our response will have to change. I don’t know what this going to look like, and I’m not prepared to game out all of those scenarios at this point.”
Regarding requiring masks in schools, Walters said state and federal guidance should be followed.
“The guidance from the state is masks, the guidance from the CDC is masks. We ought to follow that because it’s important to prevent community spread of the virus, it’s important to protect the kids, it’s important to protect their parents,” he said. “At the end of the day, the important thing is to slow community spread and protect the most vulnerable around us and to eventually get to the point where this thing isn’t out there mutating anymore and is fully under control.”
