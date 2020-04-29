The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of life, and even aspects of death.
Complying with restrictions on group gatherings has affected funeral homes in Skagit County and grieving families as services for loved ones are either limited to 10 or fewer people or postponed.
Efforts to control spread of the novel coronavirus have had an impact on how families can mourn and celebrate their loved ones, said Joe Waham, funeral director and embalmer at Evans Funeral Chapel and On-Site Crematory. Many memorials and celebrations of life have been postponed due to the restrictions, he said.
“It’s been difficult more so for families … who want to celebrate their loved ones’ lives, who have to put those memorials on hold,” he said.
Kern Funeral Home in Mount Vernon has also experienced a change in operation with new restrictions on gatherings, said owner Connie LeSourd.
“We could have a graveside service … but no more than 10 people, and they have to be 6 feet apart,” LeSourd said. “That’s been very difficult for, like, the Swinomish tribe and big families.”
Once-routine comforting interactions between staff and clients, like a hug, are no longer allowed.
“It has been a big adjustment and really hard on us. … Usually they come in and they’re crying and we hug ‘em and console ‘em — and we can’t,” LeSourd said.
Restrictions on physical touch have made it difficult for funeral directors to comfort grieving families, said Cole Erikson, who works at Evans.
“In our industry, you want to treat them like your own family, like shaking hands and giving hugs because they’re grieving” he said. “Now we can’t do that, so that’s hard.”
Erikson said the home has been flexible with families and offers phone consultations, but still allows in-person meetings when requested by family members. When meeting in person, Erikson said staff wear masks and sanitize the chapel to reduce chance of surface transmission.
“The most important thing for us is trying to make families comfortable while grieving and dealing with the virus,” he said. In lieu of a hug, Erikson said he connects with families members with an elbow or toe touch.
“It’s tough, but everybody understands,” he said of keeping physical distance. “Everybody is in this together.”
The focus at Evans is on taking every precaution with personal protective equipment and rescheduling memorial services.
“This is where I think it will hit us,” Waham said. “Not necessarily with the folks who have passed, but in three, four or five months when things have calmed down. That’s where it will probably get a little busier for us.”
Waham anticipates the backlog of postponed services will lead to a busy schedule.
“We have to make sure we don’t have people scheduling memorials on the same day at the same time,” he said. While the technology exists and is available to hold a virtual, or livestreamed memorial, Waham said families seem more interested in waiting to meet in person.
“They want it when people can come, when their friends can come,” he said.
When that can happen remains to be seen.
“There’s just a lot of unknowns right now for us,” Waham said. “As far as helping our community, that has not been an issue whatsoever.”
The funeral home is helping to provide resources for grieving families, whether they plan to involve the home or not, he said. The home is also offering some of its protective personal equipment, which is stocked both onsite and in each vehicle, to area pastors who might need it.
Waham has worked in the funeral industry for nearly 40 years and said while the spread of COVID-19 poses a dangerous threat, the community will get through it.
“I want people to have hope that this too will pass,” he said. “I think in our community we’re in a much better place. If people are following the guidelines, then we’ll be OK.”
Skagit County, meanwhile, has been working to ensure the county will be ready for an increasing caseload since the peak has not yet occurred. The Department of Emergency Management checks daily on the space available in local morgues and having its mass casualty response plan at the ready.
“We call the funeral homes and the coroner every day, and we get a vacancy rate; how many spots are available at those buildings,” Emergency Management interim Director Hans Kahl said. “We can hold up to 60 in the county, 60 deaths.”
Waham said funeral homes in the area have a history of working together and communicate with each other.
“Everything we’re talking about and is on our minds is on their minds too,” he said. “We’re not fearful. We feel very blessed to be able to serve our community.”
* Skagit Publishing material contributed to this report.
