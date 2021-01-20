No quick fix for Anacortes businesses in reopening plan

Anacortesans will now be back to pumping iron and breaking a sweat in their local fitness centers – with stipulations. Thrive Community Fitness, Soar Fitness and the gym at Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center can now be partially open with Gov. Jay Inslee’s new COVID-19 safe reopening phase system, called “Healthy Washington.”
Fitness centers can have appointment-based indoor training with one person per room or 500 square feet, and no-con-tact sports, such as dancing, climbing and gymnastics, will be allowed with no more than five athletes in set groups, according to the plan.
The Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center will have its gym open for 45-minute reserved sessions, three people at a time. Sessions will start on the hour, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are required and areas are sanitized after each session, Mitch Everton, pool executive, said.
Thrive Community Fitness and Soar Fitness did not respond to requests for comment on their return to service.
For restaurants, bars and retail stores, the new phase plan keeps in place a lot of the same restrictions, and to no small effect. Restaurants are still open only for take-out and outdoor dining. In phase two, they can have 25% indoor seating.
Union Tavern is one business that has certainly seen an impact.
Manager Mike Rothmeyer said they’ve been down to a skeleton crew with reduced hours and said he can’t imagine when the north region, consisting of Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties, will be able move to the next phase to open up for indoor dining at 25% capacity with the parameters in place.
The tavern spent $4,000 on its outdoor seating area, and though they’ve had “some brave souls who bring their blankets,” the business has been “just grasping,” Rothmeyer said.
“I don’t think it’s the restaurant industry driving the (COVID) cases,” he said.
Allen Roades, owner of The Rockfish Grill and Anacortes Brewery, said that profits are half of what they were. Much of his time now is spent wading through a system of grants and loans applications.
The Paycheck Protection Program loans helped keep people on staff for a while, but he’s had to lay off half his staff, Roades said.
“I’m worried key people might not come back, that they’ve left the industry,” he said.
Roades, who is chairman of the Washington Beer Commission, said that many other breweries across the state are in similar predicaments.
The Anacortes Brewery doesn’t can or bottle its beer, but sells it in kegs and growlers. Much is sold wholesale to restaurants, which also have less demand for beer now.
“We sold one and half kegs in December, when we usually sell dozens and dozens,” Roades said.Opening at 25% capacity in the second phase isn’t a solution, but it will help, Roades said. The restaurant has a covered patio set up for out-door dining.
Meanwhile, clothing shop Tides in Anacortes is moving to a space across the street, doubling its retail space, where Elsa & Co. formerly occupied 719 Commercial Street. The store should open there in mid-February, and with three new staff members, owner Jennifer Mann said.
While it is a leap of faith, the expansion plan came about before the pandemic, and the community was great about shopping local over the holidays, she said.
While in its current space, the store only allows four people inside at a time. The new space will be larger, but Mann said the goal will be to keep the capacity safe and allow customers to have a personable experience.
Expanding is “exciting but a little scary. I have faith in the community,” she said.
According to the latest state rules, counties can no longer move forward individually based on its metrics. They are grouped into regions. For a region to move into phase two, it must meet four metrics: at least a 10 percent reduction in the two-week trend of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, have a total ICU occupancy of less than 90%, and a COVID-19 positive test rate of less than 10 percent.
To stay in phase two, the region must remain stable in three metrics.
These metrics will be taken every Friday, and the phase determination will be set on Monday.
