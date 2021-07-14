Skagit County is on track to have one of its lowest monthly rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic reached the county in March 2020. There were 34 new cases of COVID-19 and four related hospitalizations in Skagit County this month as of Monday, according to Skagit County Public Health’s online data.
There was, however, another COVID-19 death in Skagit County. The county’s 77th death occurred on July 2. And county health officials continue to advise residents to get vaccinated as a way to ward off the acute respiratory virus and its emerging variants.
The delta variant, which has been the latest version of the virus to cause concern, had not been confirmed in Skagit County as of Monday, county spokeswoman Laura Han said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said current vaccines are still providing adequate protection against variants, meaning booster shots are not recommended at this time.
“It’s still circulating,” Han said of the virus Monday. “All you have to do to keep yourself safe is get vaccinated.”
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere, who has met regularly with local health officials and provided public updates since the pandemic began, echoed those sentiments during her COVID-19 update at the City Council meeting Monday.
“The current vaccines are very effective in protecting people from the worst outcomes, including hospitalization and death, even with the current COVID-19 variant,” Gere said. “Research has shown that nearly all deaths related to COVID-19 are now reported in people who are unvaccinated.”
There have been 5,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 358 hospitalizations in Skagit County, Skagit Public Health reported. Of residents 12 and older, 58.3% are fully vaccinated — the eighth-highest vaccination rate of Washington’s 39 counties, according to state health department data.
Statewide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 419,094 people, up from 415,515 the previous week; killed 6,000, up from 5,939; and hospitalized 25,887, up from 25,513. Some 60.1% of Washingtonians age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, up from 59% last week, the state health department reported Monday.
Nationwide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 33.6 million and killed 604,710 since the pandemic began, up from 33.5 million cases and 603,018 deaths last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Some 56.2% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, up from 55.4% last week.
Globally, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 186.8 million people and killed 4 million, up from 183.7 million cases and 3.98 million deaths last week, according to the World Health Organization. As of Monday, 3.1 billion vaccine doses had been administered worldwide, up from less than 3 billion last week. The world population is 7.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
To find a local vaccine provider, visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov; or call 360-416-1500, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
