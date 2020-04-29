Spring is typically a busy time for nonprofit and service organizations throughout town, not only in how they help the community but in how the community helps support them.
This spring, annual fundraisers and events that help those groups keep running all year took the same hit as everyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plenty of need remains, but money to fuel their services isn’t able to replenish as quickly.
Some organizations, like Fidalgo Danceworks, were able to hold successful fundraisers just days before restrictions began to alter the months ahead. Others soon found themselves with events planned that no one could attend.
Not knowing when gatherings will be permitted again has created uncertainty within some organizations on how to proceed. Retail shopping was among the first to go, leaving charitable thrift shops, such as the Thrifty Kitty and the Kiwanis Thrift Shop without a primary source of funding.
Chuck Flagg, president of the Anacortes Kiwanis club, said the shop provides “basically 100%” of the organization’s funding, but thanks to a decision made by former members, the organization will be able to continue community support through 2020 without relying on the shop.
“We don’t anticipate having to reduce support to the community, at least not this year,” he said. “Many years ago, some people decided to take about six months worth of revenue and put it in a reserve for an event such as the one we’re currently having.”
Despite a total stop of sales and donations to the store, students will still receive scholarships in the fall, which Flagg estimates will total to around $40,000.
The reserve will provide a cushion through 2020, and Flagg hopes the store will get a chance to bring in at least half of what was budgeted for this year. But the question of when the volunteer-run shop can reopen remains uncertain.
“Our members’ average age is 72,” he said. “We’re going to have to be pretty conservative about reopening, for our members and our customers.”
Meanwhile, large group fundraising events scheduled for this time of year have had to postpone or cancel altogether, causing immediate and annual funding needs.
Island Hospital Foundation
The Island Hospital Foundation’s annual fundraiser, the Gala of Hope, was scheduled for May 1, but the pandemic forced it to be postponed at the very time it could use the funds most.
An emergency COVID-19 relief fund has been set up in the interim, and foundation Director Jeannette Papadakis said the donations are helping with front-line defense.
“Our first 72 hours (of collecting donations) had a great response” she said. The money is used to purchase gloves, masks, cleaning supplies, ICU staffing and expansion, emergency department staffing, purchase of telemedicine and tele-ICU software and other vital resources.
Last year’s gala raised almost half of the hospital’s operating budget, Papadakis said.
“This year, without having that, we’re obviously in a deficit,” she said. As a result, the hospital has been cutting back on staffing and expenses while it focuses on getting patients through the pandemic.
Donations for the relief fund are taken online, through the mail or even via drive up, she said.
“We’ve gotten some generous people who want to drive by, keep distance and basically hand a check over,” she said. “Receiving drive-up donations has been wonderful and unique.”
Right now, the foundation hopes to raise $30,000 to purchase cartridges for a Cepheid diagnostic machine, which would enable the hospital to process COVID-19 tests quickly on site.
“Ideally results would be in 15 minutes,” Papadakis said. “It would give us more capacity and control.”
The machine is already in the lab, but just needs cartridges. That could give the hospital an advantage in preventing spread of the virus.
While the focus is now on the COVID-19 response, Papadakis said money for its general fund is still important.
“We had a group bring in $1,000 gift cards to Safeway for cancer patients struggling to make ends meet,” Papadakis said. “The timing was amazing. … We had three people in dire straights that needed help.”
People have brought in gift cards, food and monetary donations, the latter being the most effective way to support the hospital, she said.
“It’s humbling and is the bright light through this. It brings me to tears,” she said. “It’s a great community, people really care.”
The Gala of Hope has been rescheduled for Oct. 24.
Food To Go
The Food To Go Anacortes fundraiser, scheduled for late March was rescheduled to May 13. But as stay-home mandates pushed into May, the organization is now waiting on some clarity on public gatherings before setting a new date.
The program is in its fifth year of providing food-insecure students with shelf-stable meals and snacks on weekends.
Roughly 130 students receive the weekend food bags, which are distributed via home delivery rather than school pick-ups while students are learning at home. It’s a separate program from the district’s lunch delivery, which was started in the wake of COVID-19 school closures as a way to feed children who need it during the school week.
The program, funded entirely through donations, hosts one large fundraiser each year that collects donations to help fund the program through the next school year, said committee member Renee Rodriguez.
That means this year’s program is funded through the summer with donations from last year. This year’s donations affect programming for 2021, determining how much food goes into each bag.
Rodriguez said the Majestic Inn, where the fundraiser is held, has been a great partner in working with volunteers to reschedule the event.
“We absolutely count on our fundraiser, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to postpone and not cancel it because it’s critical to our mission,” Rodriguez said.
The Anacortes Schools Foundation, a nonprofit to support the district, has been collecting monetary donations.
Senior Activity Center Foundation
The Anacortes Senior Activity Center Foundation postponed its March fundraiser until the fall. The center itself had to close March 11.
The fundraising event usually involves a large number of people. This year, there were over 40 models scheduled to strut the runway in themed costumes. It has been rescheduled for Halloween.
“For us, like everybody else, when you plan an event like this, you put a lot of work into it, then all of a sudden you’re undoing everything you’ve done,” said Michele Pope, foundation’s board president.
In the interim, the lack of funds might affect the center’s operations when it reopens, but it will bounce back, Pope said.
“Will we have to tighten our belts? Probably, but it’s doable,” Pope said. “We are going to do what we can to make the community the best that we can.”
There is another impact from closing, though. While funds raised from the show help support the center’s operating costs, the event itself is a way to draw awareness to the center,
“A lot of people in the past have thought the senior center was for someone else,” she said. “They haven’t understood what goes on behind those doors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.