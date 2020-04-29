Students are now required to actively engage in their online school work as part of a continuous learning model put forth by the Anacortes School District.
The mandatory model is a change from enrichment activities provided by teachers starting March 18, when schools closed to students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From that day until April 27, activities and learning has been available for students to participate in but wasn’t graded or required.
That changed Monday.
Students at the elementary level will not have report cards, but will get written feedback from teachers sent to both them and their families, Superintendent Mark Wenzel said.
At the middle and highs schools, students will receive grades for their classes. Letter grades range from A-D, with an incomplete option for those who are not engaging in the work, he said. Grading will be based on a mixture of assignments and tests. For some subjects, teachers are finding new models for testing to best suit an at-home model, Wenzel said. Answers will likely be more writing based, for example, he said.
The district is working to make sure all students have access to the work that’s required. It distributed devices to all children and is providing internet hotspots to families who don’t have internet access.
The district is also creating a map of people who are willing to share access to their wireless internet to those families, Wenzel said. The map shows access points around Fidalgo Island, so students in need can access that internet to do their work.
The district also acknowledges that some families still won’t be able to access the resources, and there are those that for
whatever reason haven’t responded to district offers for help.
“We are reaching out to families who we haven’t heard from and trying to decide what may be keeping them from engaging,” Wenzel said. “That way, we can find out how to best support them.”
For families that can’t access online learning, district staff will drop off alternate forms of learning, Wenzel said.
Each week, students and their families will receive information about work that will be due that week, Wenzel said. Each Monday, teachers will report to the principals what they will be assigning. That will be uploaded for families on the web.
Students then have until the following Monday to finish their work.
“Our teachers are being really mindful so that students don’t get overloaded,” Wenzel said.
What the school closure means for next year is still being determined, Wenzel said. There are key pieces of information that may be missed in a new online format, he said. Those will need to be made up next year.
It’s an issue facing schools across the nation, he said.
