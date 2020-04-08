Anacortes City Hall is closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and City Council members are participating in council meetings remotely, but residents can still submit comments for the mayor and council’s consideration.
City Council meetings can be watched live or after the fact on the City of Anacortes website (https://www.anacorteswa.gov/700/Watch-Meetings) or on Channel 10.
To comment on agenda items or on general topics, do so by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the 6 p.m. meeting. These comments will be published for consideration during the meeting and will become part of the record for that meeting, just as if presented in person.
There are three ways to comment:
• Email cityclerk@cityofanacortes.org.
• Mail written comments to: City Clerk, P.O. Box 547, Anacortes, WA 98221.
• Submit comments online using the eComment link on the city website, next to the Watch Meeting link. Commenters will need to create a login to the City of Anacortes website to submit comments, which may by typed or uploaded. An account is not needed to view comments already submitted.
For assistance, contact the City Clerk at 360-299-1960 or cityclerk@cityofanacortes.org.
