While tax revenues in the City of Anacortes are down compared to the same period in 2019, a reduction in spending has helped soften COVID-19’s blow to city finances, according to a financial report that was scheduled to be presented Tuesday to the City Council.
All told, the city’s total revenue year-to-date for all 20 city funds is $20.98 million, while expenditures are $19.67 million, according to the report.
Revenues from utilities and fees along with $2.2 million in reduced or deferred spending have helped.
Tuesday’s meeting occurred after the Anacortes American’s publication deadline, but the report was posted online and provided a look at the financial hit the city has taken so far.
• Property tax: $1.6 million received to date; comparative data was not available.
• Utility tax: $1.47 million received, slightly more than the $1.45 million received in January-April 2019.
• Sales and use tax: $1.8 million received, down from $1.9 million received in January-May 2019.
• Real estate excise tax: $404,729 received, far exceeding the $288,878 received in January-April 2019.
• Leasehood tax: Not yet received; $249,162 is budgeted for the year.
• Lodging tax: $69,361 received, down from $83,844 received in January-April 2019.
• Sales tax for criminal justice: $98,946 received; comparative data was not available.
Revenue from utilities and fees January through April were seemingly robust despite the circumstances.
• Solid waste: $1.5 million, up from $1,4 million in the same period in 2019.
• Building permits: $226,176, up from $192,642.
• Developer impact fees: $68,098, up from $40,706.
“Revenue from real estate excise taxes, utility taxes and permit fees are up,” Mayor Laurie Gere said Monday. Noting that the biggest hit thus far has been in sales tax revenue, she said how retail sales rebound when the economy fully reopens will determine whether the city dips into its reserves.
Local governments receive their share of sales tax revenue two months after it’s generated. That means Anacortes will continue to receive COVID-era sales tax revenue after the economy opens — April revenue in June, May revenue in July, June revenue in August.
The first financial fruits of the reopened economy, expected to occur in July, would be received in September.
In the meantime, Gere predicted, “We’ll stay whole as a city.”
Councilman Bruce McDougall, who is also mayor pro tem and a member of the council’s Finance Committee, said the decline in sales tax revenue is concerning because it supports general government services, police, fire and parks. Revenue from other funds cannot be transferred to the general fund to cover the shortfall.
