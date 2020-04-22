The Samish Indian Nation, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and the other 27 tribal governments in Washington will each receive at least $100,000 in state Department of Commerce grants to bolster their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another $2.1 million in COVID-19 response funding will be distributed based on a formula currently under development between Commerce and tribal leaders.
Samish Chairman Tom Wooten and Samish General Manager Leslie Eastwood said their government will use the funds for personal protective equipment for Samish’s 2,000 citizens and tribal staff members, as well as possible improvements to tribal property to support medical relief efforts.
“We’re going to look at how to prepare ourselves better for the next round,” Wooten said. “We expect a resurgence of infection next fall, and we want to be better prepared than we were this time.”
He said the tribe may make cabins at its Fidalgo Bay Resort available as housing for doctors and other responders and the resort convention center available for treatment of non-COVID patients to free up beds at Island Hospital.
“We’re looking at all kinds of different options,” he said.
Tribes, as sovereigns, work on a government-to-government relationship with state and federal governments and often partner on issues of mutual interest. In addition, Samish provides services to Native Americans in a five-county area determined by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
State Commerce Director Lisa Brown said funds are immediately accessible to tribal governments coping with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From food distribution and isolation housing to medical equipment and services for vulnerable members, the grants will strengthen tribal communities all across the state,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.