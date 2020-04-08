Tom Wooten, chairman of the Samish Indian Nation, said he’s doing his part to get the word out about how to keep safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wooten said people need to hear a message several times before it actually sinks in.
He’s meeting with the Skagit County Community Health to get the word out and sending out messages to the members of his tribal community. The Samish nation releeased a proclamation to mirror Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
“We are trying to help folks understand,” Wooten said.
So far, the Samish Indian Nation seems to be “doing OK” during the pandemic, he said. Most employees are working from home and people are conversing via phone or video conference to keep interactions to a minimum.
They are doing everything they can to make sure people understand that COVID-19 is a serious matter, Wooten said.
“It’s here, and it’s real,” he said.
He said the only thing to do now is for people to keep their wits about them and ask in a safe and sane way. Treating other people wth respect is the only way to get through, Wooten said.
“Being kind and courteous goes a long way,” Wooten said.
The Samish tribe is also trying to give back to people, both that are part of the tribe and that aren’t, he said.
Last month, the tribe donated a van that was used by tribe to the Anacortes 100 Food Bank. One tribal member was a charter member for the food bank, so the tribe had a connection with it, Wooten said.
The Samish Indian Nation isn’t running its school programs right now, which serve both kids from within the tribe and from the larger community, but it is still workng to provide food to those students who need it.
It is also cooking up meals for its elders, to make sure they have something to eat. The meals are cooked ahead of time and delivered once a week, he said.
About 20 elders are currently taking part in the service.
The tribe also runs an RV Park on Fidalgo Bay. The park is mainly shut down, but some long-term residents are still there, Wooten said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.