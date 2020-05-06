The pandemic lockdown quashed many senior milestones, including prom, for high school seniors, but officials are still pondering what might be done to help students ceremonially, yet safely, mark graduation.
A virtual ceremony is a possibility, but those plans will need to start coming together quickly, Anacortes High School Principal Jon Ronngren said. Staff is also looking at an option that would allow seniors to have some sort of in-person ceremony on the football field complete with social distancing procedures, but everything is in the air right now.
The district must follow the guidance of state and county health departments for the school’s 174 seniors, Ronngren said.
“Time will tell. Our main concern right now is for student well-being. There are struggling students and families out there, economically and otherwise. We want to make sure we are doing what we can,” he said.
Cap Sante High School seniors are also awaiting news of their graduation ceremony, which will follow the same format, more or less, that AHS does, Principal Kecia Fox said.
Cap Sante High is on track to have about 35 students graduate, which would be the largest graduating class ever, Fox said. Seniors make up about half of the school’s 70 students.
Other traditional events held each year for the seniors are the awards night by the district and a scholarship night by the Anacortes Schools Foundation.
The foundation is working with school officials to create a virtual event that will allow recognition of seniors for their hard work in both academics and other ways, Schools Foundation Director Marta McClintock said.
“We are trying to come up with some creative ways to give them a celebration and some recognition,” she said.
The ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 3, she said.
Financial instability means some scholarships and endowments won’t be awarded this year, but the foundation will award roughly 100 scholarships totaling about $230,000, she said.
She isn’t sure yet if the event will be broadcast live or pretaped, but knows the foundation will also honor a few seniors each day throughout June on its Facebook page.
The district is focused mainly on creating an environment that allows seniors to meet their requirements and graduate, Rongrenn said.
Every day, the counselors and administration teams are checking in on seniors, making sure they are on track and trying to reach out to those in danger of falling short of enough credits.
The School District received a waiver for some core requirements that it can use for students who absolutely need it.
“They shouldn’t be penalized because of the school closures,” Ronngren said.
Those waivers are on a case-by-case basis, he said. Students and teachers are working together to make sure they can get the schoolwork completed from home.
It’s up to department heads to create a way for students to demonstrate learning, district Assistant Superintendent K.C. Knudson said.
For some, that means a portfolio of work to show a grasp of the subject.
One of the biggest challenges that comes with online learning is for students who excel more in hands-on activities and learning, Ronngren said.
Using online resources and sharing software is allowing architecture students to still create projects, but classes like welding look a little different right now.
Students are learning about the science behind welding and continuing their education, but it’s not the same.
“It doesn’t replace the welding torch in their hand, but they are doing the best they can with what they have,” Ronngren said.
Some academics at Cap Sante High School haven’t changed much since the building closed, as student schoolwork was already presented in an online format. But there was also hands-on, project-based learning, Fox said.
Teachers are reaching out repeatedly to students to make sure they have a handle on their work, she said.
Students are stepping it up and moving forward, she said.
“I’m really impressed with their renewed dedication to graduating,” Fox said.
