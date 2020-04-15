Former nurse Betty-Anne Ely was working with the emergency room to create cloth caps to be used as headcovers when the call came out from hospital leadership about the need for more masks.
A couple of weeks ago, the hospital upped its need of cloth masks for its employees and leadership asked Ely if she could help.
She reached out to people she knew in the community and to service clubs.
She started with five sewers who wanted to do what they could to help the hospital and its staff.
“It just grew,” Ely said.
She had to pull in her husband Buzz to help with the influx of emails asking questions, dropping off masks and other requests.
Now, she has 45 sewers on her team and as of Monday had dropped off 400 cloth masks at the hospital. She expected to drop off another 100 Tuesday, with more coming in every day.
She is even expecting a mailed shipment of 100 masks from Los Angeles. Someone who lives in Anacortes most of the time learned about the project and wanted to lend a hand to help the hospital.
“Just sew,” Ely told her.
So that’s what she did and now is sending 100 masks this way, Ely said.
It’s not the first time masks have come from farther away.
A week or so ago, someone knocked on Ely’s door and left a bag of masks in the drop box outside. A couple from Marysville who enjoy visiting Anacortes had created 58 masks for the effort and donated them to Island Hospital.
Ely said it’s important to her to be a part of the effort because she was feeling helpless being quarantined at home. This gives her a chance to make a difference with others from home.
“This is something we can do together, without actually being together,” she said.
Each hospital staff member needs at least two masks, so one is on hand while the other is in the laundry, Ely said.
The sewers plan to keep making masks until the hospital has enough, plus build a stockpile for later, she said.
Then, they will turn their efforts to other care homes, the Anacortes Family Center and other places around town that could use the help, Ely said.
Each mask follows a simple pattern and takes less than a quarter-yard of fabric, Ely said. For those who can’t afford fabric and supplies, she’s reached out to her team and pulled in more.
Anyone interested can contact Ely at 2ely@comcast.net or 360-840-3038.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.