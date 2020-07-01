When statewide closures emphasized the need for people to stay home to avoid transmitting COVID-19, more people began to consider living life with a pet, and the Cat’s Meow has felt the demand for adoptions.
“The number of cats we have available for adoption is much lower than normal,” Executive Director Michele Onorato wrote in an email. Usually the shelter has between 30 to 40 cats and kittens this time of year, but right now there are just 11 adult cats and one kitten, she said.
“With more people staying home, we have been receiving a larger than usual number of adoption inquiries and have been able to place many cats who would have been overlooked before due to older age or shy personalities,” Onorato wrote.
The feral cat sanctuary behind the shelter on Fourth Street is home to about 30 cats, but considered a permanent home for the cats that otherwise wouldn’t be fit to be taken in as household pets.
Due to a reduced veterinarian capacity, the spay and neuter program provided by the Cat’s Meow is paused, but Onorato said she is hopeful it will be able to return.
The Cat’s Meow also recently hired a store manager for its Thrifty Kitty used goods shop. Onorato plans to reopen the shop on July 13, and is working out what changes to procedures are needed for safety due to the pandemic. Volunteers interested in helping at the shop are always welcome, she said.
The Humane Society of Skagit Valley has also noticed an increase in demand and decrease in intakes, though Executive Director Janine Ceja attributes strong spay and neutering messages to the latter.
“I’ve seen a demand in wanting to go out and adopt pets,” Ceja said. “That’s been a huge plus on our end.”
She said that puppies and kittens are always in demand, but since the pandemic broke out and more people started to stay home, there have been more households interested in older pets that might have previously been overlooked.
“Throughout this pandemic we’ve noticed a surge in acceptance for adult dogs. It makes it really comfortable that way to place pets,” Ceja said. “We’re seeing more folks who are willing to provide solutions.”
One of the shelter’s main sources of funding is through the Skagit Humane Thrift Shop in Mount Vernon, which reopened last week. Its temporary closure put a strain on funding, Ceja said.
“Our organization really relies on our thrift shop,” she said, but added that shoppers have been very supportive since it reopened.
