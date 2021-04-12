Skagit County will remain in Phase 3 of the state’s pandemic reopening plan for another three weeks until the next assessment.
Only three counties in the state failed to meet even the reduced requirement of one metric – Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman. Those will revert to Phase 2 on Friday, April 16.
“We can’t let up now. These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a release.
Under the Roadmap to Recovery plan, counties will have to meet one of the following metrics every three weeks to remain under Phase 3 guidance:
• Less than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population per 14 days
• Less than five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 population per seven days
However, the state used the soonest complete data, which was from 10 days ago. Skagit County had 102.7 cases per 100,000 population between March 20 and April 2 and 0.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 people between March 24 and March 30, according to the state Department of Health report.
Skagit County has seen a higher rate of hospitalizations, with three people hospitalized with COVID-19 since the beginning of April.
Gov. Inslee updated the plan on Friday, April 9, so that counties only needed to meet one metric. It also allowed for Phase 3 guidance for school graduation ceremonies to occur in Phase 2. A change on Monday, April 12, allows for 50% dining capacity in Phase 2 with CO2 monitoring and distancing requirements. Previously, it allowed for 25% capacity.
The next evaluation will be on Monday, May 3.
On Thursday, April 15, all Washington residents 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
