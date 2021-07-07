Skagit County ended June with one of the lowest number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic began 15 months ago.
Skagit County Public Health reported that there were 126 cases, three deaths and 19 hospitalizations that month — a continuation of a monthly decline in confirmed cases and deaths since vaccinations became widely available in January.
As of Tuesday, 57.2% of Skagit County residents age 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Health officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated to ward off a resurgence and protect against variants. State and national health officials have said a 70% vaccination rate is necessary to achieve enough indirect protection to keep the population generally safe.
“COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time,” county spokesperson Laura Han said Tuesday. “Vaccination is the best way to keep yourself, your family, and your friends and neighbors safe and we will continue to provide vaccinations until the disease level decreases significantly.”
As of Tuesday in Skagit County, the acute respiratory virus has killed 76 people and hospitalized 354 since March 2020, according to Skagit Public Health.
Statewide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 415,515 people, killed 5,939 and hospitalized 25,513 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. Some 59% of Washingtonians age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, the health department reported Tuesday. The number of newly vaccinated individuals was not significant enough to change that percentage from the previous week, according to the data.
Nationwide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 33.5 million people and killed 603,018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 64.3% of those age 12 and older in the U.S. have had at least one dose of vaccine and 55.4% are fully vaccinated, up slightly from last week. The age group with the highest vaccination rate: 65 and older, with 88.4% obtaining at least one dose and 78.7% being fully vaccinated.
Globally, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 183.7 million people and killed 3.98 million, according to the World Health Organization. As of Monday, nearly 3 billion vaccine doses had been administered worldwide. The world population is 7.7 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
To find a local vaccine provider, visit vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov; or call 360-416-1500, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
