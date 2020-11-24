Some 1,736 Skagit County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Monday, and 26 have died, according to data released Monday by Skagit County Public Health.
A statewide increase in diagnoses and deaths spurred Gov. Jay Inslee to announce restrictions Nov. 15 on gatherings, restaurant dining, and the number of people allowed at any one time in grocery stores.
“We have to close this window of transmission,” Inslee said in announcing restrictions to head off a surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions are in place until Dec. 14. Meanwhile, three companies — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca — have developed vaccines they say could be available as early as January.
In-store retail stores are limited to 25% of capacity. Worship services are restricted to 25% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Fitness facilities and gyms are closed. Outdoor fitness classes are allowed with restrictions. Visits at long-term care facilities are limited to outdoors.
Statewide, there have been 141,260 diagnoses and 2,619 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Nationwide, the acute respiratory virus has infected 12 million and killed 255,076; worldwide, the virus has infected 58.4 million and killed 1.38 million.
Inslee also announced several measures to help businesses and residents ride out the economic impacts of the restrictions, among them $70 million in business support grants, $30 million for a recovery loan program, $20 million for rental assistance, $15 million for energy bills for low-income households, and a continued moratorium on evictions. Inslee also assured Washingtonians that “the dollars are there” to cover unemployment benefits.
Closer to home, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said last week the city hopes to make $110,000 in Community Block Grant Funds available for assistance to local businesses, and may use lodging tax revenue for business promotion.
The following data was reported Monday by Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,736 cases, 26 deaths
- Statewide: 141,260 cases, 2,619 deaths
- Nationwide: 12,028,081 cases, 255,076 deaths
- Worldwide: 58,425,681 cases, 1,385,218 deaths
TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Nov. 17
- Number of tests: 33,224
- Number of confirmed cases: 1,179
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Nov. 1: 1,287 cases, 24 deaths
- Oct. 1: 1,117 cases, 22 deaths
- Sept. 1: 1,022 cases, 22 deaths
- Aug. 1: 805 cases, 21 deaths
- July 1: 526 cases, 15 deaths
- June 1: 435 cases, 15 deaths
- May 1: 345 cases, 13 deaths
- April 1: 143 cases, 4 deaths
- March 10: 1 case, 0 death*
* First diagnosed in Skagit County
MORE INFORMATION:
