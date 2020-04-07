Support Local Journalism


Skagit Transit is making some changes to its routes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service should be used for essential travel only, according to the organization.

Drivers are not collecting fares, to reduce the spread of germs.

As of Monday, April 6, changes will make an impact on both the paratransit routes and the fixed-route service.

Paratransit service will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The fixed routes will operate on a Saturday schedule every day except Sunday (which will operate on a Sunday schedule).

Route 90x will run three tips a day, departing the Skagit Station at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.

Routes 205 and 206 will run every two hours, instead of once per hour. On Sundays, these routes will depart the Skagit Station will leave once per hour.

Routes 409, 513 and 750 will not operate until further notice. Route 410 will stop at Island Hospital, usually a stop for Route 409.

Maps and schedules are at www.skagittransit.org.

