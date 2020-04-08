Thirty-eight staff members of Soundview Rehabilitation and Health Care, 1105 27th St., tested negative for COVID-19, a spokesman said Monday.
The staff members were tested after a resident was diagnosed with the virus late last week. Results were received Monday, spokesman Dan Brady said.
The resident testing positive for COVID-19 was admitted to Island Hospital on Friday to receive care unrelated to COVID-19, Brady reported in an email. “At this time, there are no residents or staff at Soundview who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who present any symptoms linked to COVID-19.”
Soundview Rehabilitation, formerly named Fidalgo Rehabilitation, has 27 residents. It is owned by the same company that owns Cypress Assisted Living (formerly named San Juan Rehab and Care Center) and Rosario Assisted Living.
"There are no COVID-19 positive residents or staff at any of these facilities," Brady reported.
Residents and staff members are symptom-free at Chandler’s Square Retirement Community, 1300 O Ave., where COVID-19 was first detected in Anacortes, Executive Director Blake Olin reported this week. But strict protocols remain in place: Visitors are prohibited, meals are served in residents’ rooms and group activities are restricted.
Olin said staff members have figured out ways for activities to take place while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“We are doing our Friday Happy Hour as a room-to-room beverage cart, and we had a number of residents open their doors and spend a long-distance cocktail hour chatting with their neighbor across the hall,” Olin reported. “A few of our Wii bowlers petitioned for a little one-on-one competition and we set them up at a distance and let them at it.”
Chandler’s Square is also using curbside pickup service provided by grocers and pharmacies. Staff members pick up the items and deliver them to residents.
