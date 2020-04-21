The Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition recently canceled its 2020 auction, after postponing it once.
Guests are able to receive a refund or shift their tickets to the 2021 auction.
The coalition is keeping anything donated by businesses to be used in its auction next year.
Information: lbramsdell1@frontier.com or 360-293-7909.
