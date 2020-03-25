Deception Pass
Washington State Parks and lands maintained by the Department of Fish and Wildlife are officially closed as of today.

The closure is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order from Monday, according to an email from Parks staff. Parks will stay closed for at least two weeks.

Entrance gates and facilities are closed and on-site public services are suspended.

Essential staff members are remaining in parks to protect resources.

Camping and overnight accommodations on all state-managed recreation lands are suspended through April 30.

