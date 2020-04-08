Law enforcement agencies could be called upon to enforce the governor’s stay-home directive during the COVID-19 pandemic, but local officials are hoping it won’t come to that.
For now, reminders and warnings are the tools in use, but fines and jail time are possible if necessary.
Various city departments are “just reminding folks” of the importance of complying with the order, Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said March 30.
“The county sheriffs are (issuing warnings), but it will come down to our police department where they could go out and give warnings. A warning would be No. 1, a citation would be No. 2, and some kind of criminal charge would be the third option. We’re hoping we don’t have to get to that point. Right now, it seems like gentle reminders and education are working really well.”
Gov. Jay Inslee last week extended until May 4 the order that only essential businesses stay open and that people should avoid public gatherings and non-essential travel, except for going out for exercise with proper social distancing.
State and local officials hope social distancing will slow the spread of the virus, which has killed four in Skagit County, as the death toll continues to grow around the world.
Washington’s governor is empowered by state law — RCW 43.06.220 — to declare states of emergency, impose curfews and prohibit public gatherings. Violation of such an order is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Anacortes Parks Director Jonn Lunsford said late Tuesday that his department closed the road to Mount Erie earlier in the day "because we could not control the number of people going up there and we saw poor social distancing."
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said he’s seen possible violations when he’s been off-duty, but the goal now is to inform people about the purpose of the directive.
“Education is really our initial tactic, but if the situation dictates for us to take further action, we definitely will,” he said.
The reminders seem to be effective, he said.
“What we’ve found is when we explain why it’s important that residents abide by the governor’s directive, we’ve had good luck with people being compliant,” he said.
Fewer cars, fewer collisions
Meanwhile, fewer cars on local roads has meant a drop in traffic complaints and vehicle collisions, Floyd said. To practice social distancing, officers have scaled back in-person contact.
“If it’s a cold property crime — ‘Somebody went through my car last weekend but nothing is missing’ — where we formerly might have shown up in person, we might elect to handle that by phone right now.”
But Floyd added, “There have been subtle changes in how we conduct business, but we’re still out there arresting bad guys. If people need to go to jail, they go to jail.”
Anacortes Fire Chief David Oliveri said Monday the number of EMS calls is down 20%.
“Most people are staying home and staying in,” he said. “When you have fewer people out and about, you don’t have as much injury or exposure to illness.”
Oliveri expects his department’s supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to last “until this is over.”
Since the pandemic was declared, his department has averaged three to four calls per day from individuals with possible symptoms of COVID-19. But of those, only one patient transported by EMS had tested positive, he said.
Firefighters, EMTs and paramedics are helping to curb exposure to COVID-19 by working out of the station to which they are assigned; there is no staffing crossover or inter-station training.
