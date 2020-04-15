Island Hospital continues to expand its telemedicine program, offering at-risk patients the chance to stay safe at home while still connecting with their doctors.
Dr. Jason Hogge saw five patients on his first day using the telemedicine program, with more scheduled the next.
“It is working remarkably well,” he said.
The family practice doctor said he’s still able to see patients, but this helps expand that reach infinitely.
“This opens up our schedule to be able to see them as often as they need,” he said.
It’s still safe to come to the hospital and see doctors, Hogge said. The hospital is taking every precaution to make sure it remains a safe environment, with screening at entrances that require all people coming in to take their temperature and answer questions about symptoms. Nonessential services have been closed for now.
The hospital also added to its policy that everyone in the building must wear a mask at all times.
”People who still need to come to the hospital can still come to the hospital,” Hogge said.
Telemedicine is a great option for people who don’t need in-person visits, he said.
Implementing a telemedicine program generally is a multimonth process, but the IT staff at Island Hospital has been working hard to put it in place quickly, Hogge said.
The program started on April 8 and is still being rolled out, Hogge said.
So far, patients have been helped with issues ranging from skin conditions to concerns about colds and upper respiratory health, Hogge said.
Most initial appointments were set to make up previous ones canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to hospital CFO Elise Cutter.
Appointments can be scheduled through the hospital’s website and usually last 15-20 minutes, Hogge said. Patients just need a smartphone with a camera or a home computer to access the call, he said.
There are some limitations, though, especially with hands-on work, Hogge said. Still, the program has meant added safety for patients who otherwise might not have been able to speak to a doctor, he said.
The telemedicine program took about $18,000 in investments from the hospital. The tele-ICU services, which allows for 24/7 monitoring and access to specialists, will cost another $100,000.
The programs are being funded by donations, hospital CEO Charles Hall said at a recent board meeting.
