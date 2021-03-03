U.K. variant of COVID-19 found in Skagit County

The B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19, also known as the United Kingdom variant, has been found in Skagit County, county public health announced today.
Genome sequencing last night revealed that a resident was infected with the variant of the virus, which has been found to be more contagious than the original strain of the coronavirus.
The county resident had first tested positive two weeks ago and has been working with contract tracers, the county stated. The individual had not traveled recently.
"We should assume that this variant is circulating widely in Skagit at this time," Skagit Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a release.
The variant had been previously found in Whatcom, Island and Snohomish counties.
The same preventative measures apply to stopping the spread–including wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene and social distancing from people who you do not live with.
County public health encourages those eligible to get vaccinated, as the COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against the new strain.
