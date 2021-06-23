Mark and Ruth Backlund of Anacortes were at ground zero of COVID-19’s first wave of devastation in Washington.
They were among the 61 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale that gathered for rehearsal March 10, 2020. One member had symptoms from the then little-known virus. Within days, 52 participants — including the Backlunds — fell ill. Three were hospitalized. Two died.
The Backlunds said they battled fatigue, undulating fevers, rashes and loss of desire to eat or drink. Mark Backlund said he stammered or “babbled” when he tried to speak; Ruth Backlund said her hair started falling out.
They were the lucky ones — they survived. They have since been vaccinated and encourage others to do so.
“As of several months ago, I sort of believed those of us who had had the illness maybe had better immune protection than people who just got the vaccine,” said Mark Backlund, a psychiatrist.
“We got exposed to the spike proteins and every other protein that the virus had, so we probably had a bigger variety of antibodies. But then I read some studies that said the people who had had both the illness and the vaccine had the lowest death rate from subsequent infections, people who had either one or the other were in the middle. The most vulnerable were those who had neither the illness nor the vaccine. It kind of changed my mind that even if people had the illness, they should still get vaccinated.”
By getting vaccinated, “You’re protecting other people too,” Mark Backlund said. “I was just imagining being in the audience with the Skagit Valley Chorale standing in front of me — 100 people exhaling as hard as they can. Is that really a good thing for you to do to other people who may not have been vaccinated or may not have a good immune system? Getting vaccinated will help us eradicate this thing.”
Vaccination rates continue to climb — and COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop — in the county, state and nation, health agencies report.
As of Monday in Skagit County, the virus had killed 75 people and hospitalized 351 since March 2020. Since June 1, there have been 100 new cases, two deaths and 16 hospitalizations, according to the county and state health departments.
Some 55% of the Skagit County population is fully vaccinated, still below state and federal goals of 70% that health officials say is necessary to achieve enough immunity to substantially reduce the spread of infection.
“We have a way to go within our county and our region to reach 70%,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said Monday. “Almost 40% of our residents in our county are hesitant or are not receiving the vaccine. We still have high-risk individuals with underlying conditions that can contract COVID and have higher-level symptoms. They are at higher risk of hospitalization or death. I’m worried about that 40%.”
Noting that Gov. Jay Inslee plans to reopen the state’s economy on June 30, Hall said, “This is about personal, individual responsibility. If you don’t take the vaccine, you place yourself and others at risk. I’m personally asking the community to take the vaccine. Understand that it is your responsibility to protect yourself and others as we open up to society again.”
Statewide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 411,096 people, killed 5,820 and hospitalized 25,002. Some 56.4% of Washingtonians age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
Nationwide, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 33.3 million people and killed 598,713, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 53% of those age 12 and older in the U.S. have been vaccinated, the CDC reported Monday.
Globally, COVID-19 has been diagnosed in 178 million people and killed 3.8 million, according to the World Health Organization. Some 2.4 billion vaccine doses had been administered worldwide as of Monday, the organization reported. The world population is 7.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census.
Vaccinations are widely available. To find a local vaccine provider, go to vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov or call 360-416-1500 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.