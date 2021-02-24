Skagit County Public Health received a delayed allotment, opening the schedule for 600 first-dose appointments Monday morning. They filled up within an hour.
“We’re really happy to get first doses this week, Laura Han, county spokesperson said.
In recent weeks, Public Health has received none, though the county is not intended to be the sole distributor.
Residents should be checking with their primary care providers and pharmacies for appointments, Han said, describing the county’s vaccine site as a stopgap in the vaccination effort, especially for those who might not have a provider.
Island Hospital reports no new admitted COVID-19 patients in the past two weeks.
Laura Moroney, hospital spokesperson, said “there’s a large decrease in the county, and we haven’t seen much at the hospital.”
The hospital also has not reported another infection among a staff member since the last week of January.
Despite the decline, the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 was recently found in both Island and Whatcom counties, according to releases from their respective public health departments. It has not yet been reported in Skagit County, Han said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has passed new guidance on the use of face masks after a study found that wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask offers the most protection against COVID-19. However, the most important factor is for a mask to fit tightly with no gaps, and a nose wire to help the fit. The CDC recommends mask fitters or braces to help prevent air leaks.
The CDC does not recommend combining a KN95 mask with any other mask, or combining two disposable masks.
Han noted that at least four people have informed the county they had received scam calls about vaccine appointments.
Scammers are calling residents, pretending to be from Skagit Public Health. They were asking for personal information like Social Security numbers, as well as payments either to get on a waitlist or get the vaccine. No one pays out of pocket for a vaccine appointment nor for the dose itself and the county is not offering a waitlist.
Han said that if you have doubts that you are talking to a real county employee, get their name, hang up and call the county’s coronavirus hotline at 360-416-1500 to confirm. Victims of a COVID-19 scam can report it to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The next region-based metric taken for the state’s phased business reopening plan will be this Thursday to determine if Skagit County’s region will remain in phase 2 or revert back to phase 1 on Sunday. No plans for phase 3 had been announced by the state by press time.
SCHEDULE A VACCINE
The state is still vaccinating “phase 1b1,” which includes people 65 years and older and people 50 years and older who live in multigenerational homes. Visit findyourphasewa.gov to check eligibility.
• Island Hospital is not scheduling appointments this week due to a lack of vaccines.
• Skagit County Public Health’s scheduling will open at noon Saturday if doses arrive. Visit prepmod.doh.wa.gov or call 360-416-1500 if you lack internet access.
• Skagit Regional Health is not scheduling due to inconsistent supply, but offers a waitlist to receive the vaccine either in Mount Vernon or Smokey Point. Visit skagitregionalhealth.org or call 360-814-6300.
• SeaMar in Mount Vernon offers first-come, first-served vaccines without an appointment when supplies are available. Check seamar.org/covid-vaccine.
• Multiple private pharmacies in Whatcom, Skagit, and Island counties, including Costco and Fred Meyers in Burlington, are listed as COVID-19 vaccine providers, but availability has also been an issue. Information on how to schedule through pharmacies and all providers can be found at prepmod.doh.wa.gov. Appointments through Haggen and Safeway specifically can be found through mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
• The Washington State School for the Blind has set up a hotline for people with visual impairments to gain access to COVID-19 testing and vaccine information. The number is 360-947-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.