The rate of COVID-19 cases in Skagit County slowed during the last week, but the acute respiratory disease continues to take a toll.
The state Health Department reported Monday that data from the weekend wasn’t available because of system maintenance.
But for the prior seven-day period of May 14-21, there were 65 new diagnoses and five hospitalizations in Skagit County — that out of a population of 129,000. However, there was also another death, according to county Public Health, bringing to 73 the number of Skagit County deaths from COVID-19. Six people in Skagit County died in May from the virus.
COVID-19 hit Skagit County hardest in December, with 1,082 cases, 13 deaths and 53 hospitalizations. Those numbers declined in January, February and March as vaccines became more available; there were 215 cases, four deaths and 14 hospitalizations in March. But the number of cases jumped to 494 cases and 34 hospitalizations in April (there were two deaths). This month, the number of cases (269), deaths and hospitalizations (20), while lower than April’s, have already exceeded March.
“It’s still here,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said of COVID-19. “People are getting together; they’re getting complacent in social distancing and wearing masks; we don’t know who’s been vaccinated and who has not been vaccinated. We have COVID and pandemic fatigue. I think that’s what’s occurring.”
Without the vaccine, the numbers would be far worse, he said.
“I really am advocating for people to get the vaccine,” he said Monday. “It’s that important. We’re still seeing hospitalizations at this hospital and throughout the region related to COVID.”
Some 129,212 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Skagit County — 9,195 doses at Island Hospital. According to Island Hospital, 39.65% of the county population is now fully vaccinated.
The one-dose J&J vaccine is available today, May 26, for adults at Island Hospital. To schedule an appointment, go to www.islandhospital.org/coronavirus/.
According to the state Health Department, the CDC and the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has killed 5,702 people in Washington, 596,793 in the U.S., and approximately 3.5 million worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.