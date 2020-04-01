It was March 10, and everyone at the Skagit Valley Chorale rehearsal in Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church was aware of the growing risk of COVID-19 and taking precautions.
The group was practicing for an April 25-26 concert at McIntyre Hall. Many people had bottles of hand sanitizer.
“Nobody hugged, shook hands or shared music,” chorale member Ruth Backlund of Anacortes said Tuesday.
Chorale member Cynthia Richardson of Anacortes said there were no signs of illness among the 56 or so people in the group. It was a big room with plenty of space to move around. Everyone practiced social distancing.
Nevertheless, COVID-19 was lurking unseen, and it made itself known within four days. Forty-five people in the group members would be diagnosed with COVID-19. Within 11 days, one member would die. A second member died later.
Howard Leibrand, the Skagit County’s health officer, said this cluster of cases shows how easily the virus can spread.
“To our knowledge, no one who was there was symptomatic,” he said.
The precautions chorale members took at the meeting — increasing handwashing and maintaining distance from each other — are generally in line with what the county had recommended. “But that wasn’t enough in this case,” Leibrand said.
By March 14, Richardson, a 77-year-old former Anacortes City Council member, had extreme fatigue and body aches.
“I had no difficulty breathing, no high fever, no cough. I didn’t have those symptoms, but (on March 19) I tested positive,” she said.
Backlund developed a high fever and extreme body aches around her abdomen. Her husband, Mark, had no appetite, became dehydrated and just wanted to sleep. He had to force himself to eat and drink, she said.
As they struggled to recover, the Backlunds heard that one fellow chorale member was getting better. But then “she crashed again,” Ruth Backlund said. And then, their friend was gone.
Meanwhile, funerals for the two chorale members are on hold because of restrictions against gatherings.
“It’s tough for everybody. There’s no closure,” Backlund said.
Investigating a cluster
The COVID-19 cases sparked a cluster investigation by Skagit County Public Health, which contacted all participants and close contacts of those with symptoms. All were advised to quarantine or isolate themselves.
Public Health reported that it was investigating a cluster, but at the time did not name the group. The contacts of the members were notified and told what to do next. But word leaked out and eventually caught the attention of the national media.
The Chorale contends that it followed the guidance of local and state health authorities. A statement released by the Skagit Valley Chorale noted that: “On the day of the rehearsal, there were no cases of Covid-19 announced in Skagit Valley. There were no closures of schools, restaurants, churches, bowling alleys, banks, libraries, theaters, or any other businesses.”
On March 10, Skagit County recorded its first case and issue its own warning about limiting group sizes. But the notice came out around 3 p.m.
“It’s understandable the group had not seen (the guidelines) yet,” said Kayla Schott-Bresler, deputy administrator with Skagit County.
And Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation banning gatherings of 50 or more people statewide didn’t come for nearly another week.
Participants in the March 10 rehearsal included residents of Skagit County, Whatcom County, Whidbey Island, Arlington and Lynnwood, Richardson said. Most have recovered at home, but chorale Director Adam Burdick said Monday that a third chorale member has been hospitalized.
A tragedy — and blame
Burdick said he hoped that what happened to the Skagit Valley Chorale would serve as a cautionary tale to help people understand the risks — and that some of those risks are still unknown.
“Some people are understanding that, and some people are not,” he said.
But the tragedy the group is enduring with the loss of two members and sickness of others has come with a great deal of scrutiny, as well. Not all of the feedback has been positive.
“We are getting a flood of national media attention right now,” he said. “We’re dealing also with people who are responding in a pretty unpleasant way, saying that we should known better, and that we’re at fault. Which is hard to deal with.”
Burdick said the group made decisions with information it had at the time, without knowledge that the virus was active in Skagit County.
“Things have changed dramatically since then,” Burdick added. “And now, I’m hopeful that there’s nobody who is unclear about it.”
Recovery
The Backlunds, whose son, Brandon, is an emergency room physician at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said they hope to contribute to a cure for COVID-19 — perhaps through blood donation, if it’s shown they’ve developed antibodies that can help others.
Richardson said this new strain of coronavirus is so dangerous because it’s unpredictable, and symptoms are not the same in everyone.
“I was lucky to have a mild case,” she said. “Some (in the group) had extreme symptoms. Some people tested positive who didn’t have symptoms. Just because you don’t have symptoms, you could be spreading it around. That’s why it’s important to stay home.”
There are also concerns about how long someone who became ill should stay away from others.
“I’m beyond the date of isolation, but if you don’t know when you contracted the virus, when do you start measuring those 14 days?,” Richardson said.
Richardson recovered by taking medication to ease her achiness, staying hydrated and getting lots of rest, “which is easy to do because you don’t feel like doing anything anyway,” she said.
On Friday, Richardson said she was feeling better. She spends her days checking the internet, reading books, painting and walking in the fresh air. But she’s still cautious.
“When I was a kid, the biggest health concern was polio and tuberculosis,” she said. “It took years for a polio vaccine to be developed. Scientists have more tools at their disposal than years ago, but there’s still not going to be an instantaneous cure (for COVID-19).”
— Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.