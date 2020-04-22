The uncertain path of when and how to safely return to normal routine in Skagit County is under discussion between Skagit County commissioners and local leaders in public health.
“As many as you know, our county has made significant progress with what is starting to appear to be a flattening of the curve, and a slowing of the spread COVID-19,” said Jennifer Johnson, Skagit County director of Public Health, during a teleconference on Wednesday, April 15. “This tells us that our social distancing efforts are working, which is really good.”
The average daily count of cases has fallen from 10 to four, she said. But, this progress hinges upon people following public health guidelines.
Skagit County health officer Dr. Howard Leibrand said the next step in moving toward reopening part of the economy will come down to selective action to identify and focus on who has the illness.
Leibrand said efforts to manage the pandemic are still in their first phase, which is about slowing the spread and reducing transmission. Phase two would be a state-by-state reopening, with some restrictions lifted but many precautionary measures —such as wearing masks and limiting gathering sizes — still in place.
The third phase is to lift physical distancing, which can only happen when some immunity in the community has been established, he said.
“In order to move out of the situation that we’re in, we have to have certain things in place,” Leibrand said, or risk a second wave of infection.
Making it all more difficult is the fact that the illness can be spread by people who show no symptoms days before the onset of the illness.
More testing for the virus and for antibodies to the virus are needed, Leibrand said.
“I can’t be really specific at this time because technology is changing so fast, and our knowledge of this is changing so fast, but at the moment it looks like we’ll need a broader availability of testing,” he said.
Then, Leibrand said it would make sense to reopen certain occupations that have less of a chance of spreading COVID-19. These jobs are ones that don’t require many people working together, or closely, or that work outside, like construction or landscaping. He said that as people return to work, precautions must continue to be followed.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki asked Leibrand if there was a way to prepare those industries for a possible return to operation, once clearance is given on a state-level.
“We have to have capacity set up to move forward,” Leibrand said.
“Just because we’re back to work doesn’t mean it’s any less risky, or any less possible to spread the disease,” Leibrand said.
Carpooling and sharing spaces within the workplace should be avoided, he said.
Businesses that require large crowds sharing spaces will have to wait longer to reopen, until there is an effective vaccine, Leibrand said.
“We can open things as the knowledge and technology becomes available to know that we’re opening things in a safe way,” he said.
Commissioner Ken Dahlstead pointed out that some small businesses that have fewer customers and coule more easily monitor how many they have in at once, are hurting more than some businesses deemed essential but that also seem not to be enforcing distancing practices.
“We better be doing something constructive where people feel like they’re moving forward, or they won’t be waiting for us,” Dahlstead said.
Leibrand said there are many businesses that could follow social distancing practices in-store, but the county cannot authorize them to reopen until the governor loosens restrictions.
