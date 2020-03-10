Skagit County Public Health has confirmed a first case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Skagit County as of Tuesday afternoon. 

The patient is a female in her 40s and is at home in isolation, according to a news release The woman appears to have acquired COVID-19 through community transmission.

Skagit County Public Health is working with local response partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in close contact with her, according to the release. These individuals will be guided to quarantine and monitor themselves for fever and respiratory symptoms for 14 days following their last exposure, the release states.

 

More from this section

Load comments