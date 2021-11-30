COVID-19 case volumes remain high at Island Hospital, which also had another COVID-19 death last week, according to hospital spokesperson Laura Moroney.
That brings the Anacortes hospital’s death toll to 11 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, Skagit County has had seen 127 COVID-19 deaths and 724 hospitalizations since March 2020.
As of Monday, Island Hospital currently had five COVID-19 inpatients, which is pretty high for the hospital but not the highest it has seen in recent months. The hospital has 43 beds total, and as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 23 of those are full.
Volumes in the walk-in clinic and the emergency department remain high, Moroney said. But Skagit County case numbers are starting to drop.
The holiday shut down many hospital services on Thanksgiving Day, but testing reopened Friday, and the hospital saw a steady stream of patients through the weekend, Moroney said.
Island Hospital has admitted 179 COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. Nine of those were admitted from Nov. 22-29.
The hospital saw 49 new positive tests in that same weeklong period, bringing its total positive tests since March 2020 to 1,113. Staff has administered 27,557 total tests. Of those, 562 were between Monday, Nov. 22, and Monday, Nov. 29.
Skagit County Public Health reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, though the week included only three reporting days instead of five because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The county documented one COVID-19 death and 14 new hospitalizations during that period.
The 206 new cases is the fewest for a Sunday-through-Saturday week since 114 were reported for the week of Aug. 1-7.
Overall, the number of new cases has dropped for four consecutive weeks, and this most recent week ends the streak of 15 consecutive weeks with 300 or more cases.
The Centers for Disease Control released a statement late last week on COVID-19’s newest variant, named omicron by the World Health Association.
No cases of the variant had been found in the U.S. as of Monday, but it has been documented in several countries.
Island Hospital is focusing its efforts on getting children vaccinated, with two pediatric vaccine clinics on Fridays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. See the Island Hospital for registration information.
Vaccine boosters, now approved for all adults, can scheduled with area pharmacies.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.