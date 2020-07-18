The COVID-19 respiratory virus was first confirmed in Washington on Jan. 21 and in Skagit County on March 10.
As of July 17, 657 people in Skagit County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 483 have recovered, and 16 have died. A vaccine has not yet been developed.
The following numbers, as of July 18, are from Skagit County Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 657 confirmed cases, 483 recovered, 16 deaths.
- Statewide: 45,067 confirmed cases, 1,434 deaths.
- Nationwide: 3,555,877 confirmed cases (increase of 72,045 in 24 hours), 137,864 deaths (increase of 926 in 24 hours).
- Worldwide: 13,824,739 cases (increase of 208,146 in 24 hours), 591,666 deaths (increase of 5,939 in 24 hours).
DRIVE-THRU TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-July 14
- Individuals tested: 12,259
- Number of confirmed cases: 273
UPDATED INFORMATION:
