A statewide increase in COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths spurred Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday to set new restrictions on gatherings, restaurant dining, and the number of people allowed at any one time in grocery stores for at least four weeks.
“We have to close this window of transmission,” Inslee said in announcing restrictions to head off a surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions — less restrictive than his earlier Stay At Home order — take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and will be in place until Dec. 14.
In-store retail stores will be limited to 25% of capacity. Worship services will be restricted to 25% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Fitness facilities and gyms will be closed. Outdoor fitness classes will be allowed with restrictions. Visits at long-term care facilities will be limited to outdoors.
Statewide, there have been 127,731 diagnoses and 2,519 deaths, according to the state Department of Health, and health officials are warning of a surge during winter. Nationwide, the acute respiratory virus has infected 10.8 million and killed 244,810; worldwide, the virus has infected 53.7 million and killed 1.3 million.
Skagit County has had 1,572 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Nov. 14, and 25 have died — 390 more diagnoses and two more deaths since Oct. 14. An earlier report of a 26th death was later modified by Public Health.
Inslee also announced several measures to help businesses and residents ride out the economic impacts of the restrictions, among them $50 million in grants and loans for businesses, a continued moratorium on evictions, and plans to provide nutrition assistance for families. Inslee also assured Washingtonians that “the dollars are there” to cover unemployment benefits.
The following data was reported Sunday by Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
• Skagit County: 1,572 cases, 25 deaths
• Statewide: 127,731 cases, 2,519 deaths
• Nationwide: 10,846,373 cases, 244,810 deaths
• Worldwide: 53,766,728 cases, 1,308,975 deaths
TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Nov. 10
• Number of tests: 32,516
• Number of confirmed cases: 1,144
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
• Nov. 1: 1,287 cases, 24 deaths
• Oct. 1: 1,117 cases, 22 deaths
• Sept. 1: 1,022 cases, 22 deaths
• Aug. 1: 805 cases, 21 deaths
• July 1: 526 cases, 15 deaths
• June 1: 435 cases, 15 deaths
• May 1: 345 cases, 13 deaths
• April 1: 143 cases, 4 deaths
• March 10: 1 cases, 0 death*
First diagnosed in Skagit County
MORE INFORMATION:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.