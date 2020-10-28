Skagit County reported 1,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday. That’s 141 additional cases in a month.
The acute respiratory virus was first diagnosed in Skagit County on March 10 and has caused 23 deaths here.
The following is from Skagit Public Health, the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.
CONFIRMED CASES:
- Skagit County: 1,241 cases, 23 deaths
- Statewide: 103,500 cases, 2,321 deaths
- Nationwide: 8,680,611 cases, 225,084 deaths
- Worldwide: 43,341,451 cases, 1,157,509 deaths
TESTING RESULTS:
At Skagit Valley College, April 21-Oct. 23
- Number of tests: 29,820
- Number of confirmed cases: 680
HISTORICAL DATA:
Number of confirmed cases in Skagit County
- Oct. 26: 1,241 cases, 23 deaths
- Sept. 26: 1,100 cases, 22 deaths
- Aug. 26: 992 cases, 22 deaths
- July 26: 742 cases, 18 deaths
- June 26: 493 cases, 15 deaths
- May 26: 427 cases, 15 deaths
- April 28: 321 cases, 12 deaths*
- March 26: 78 cases, 1 death
* Data incomplete for April 26
MORE INFORMATION:
