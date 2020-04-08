An Anacortes distillery is joining the effort to produce hand sanitizer, which has been difficult to find since the outbreak of COVID-19 reached Washington.
Wheelhouse Distillery announced last week its plan to produce and sell hand sanitizer with curbside pickup and delivery, following a temporary policy made by the Food and Drug Administration that waives licensing requirements for manufacturers.
“We transferred over as soon as we knew we could make a big impact in our community,” said Shallon Tagg, owner of Wheelhouse Distillery.
Tagg said the distillery is following a formula released by the World Health Organization using 80% ethanol, 1.45% glycerin, 0.125% hydrogen peroxide and distilled water. It has a small group of young volunteers assisting with delivery.
Deliveries have gone to hospitals, nursing home facilities, individuals and others who need hand sanitizer.
“We’re doing it not only because we love our craft, but because we have the ability to help a lot of people doing what we’re doing,” Tagg said.
She said they have produced as much as 5,000 bottles in a day and shipped them all over the state.
Since Tagg started taking orders, she realized how many essential services are understocked and underfunded.
She is taking some of the profits to put toward helping organizations get access to sanitizer.
“We realized how bad some of these places are in need, and they don’t have the budget,” she said.
Normally, distillers would need a Class 2 Permit with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to convert to this type of product, but both the FDA and state board are temporarily waiving requirements to amp up production of vital materials like sanitizer.
The distillery now has a range of sanitizer options, ranging in price from about $4 to $19.
The distillery has taken a break from producing locally sourced spirits to fill a need in the community for now, Tagg said.
“I hope people don’t just remember us as hand sanitizer producers, but remember us as a craft,” she said.
