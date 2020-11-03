Here’s who was leading in first election results posted shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. Updated results will be posted Wednesday. (For comprehensive Election Night coverage, go to goskagit.com.)
- U.S. House, District 2: U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, 65.44%; Timothy Hazelo, R-Oak Harbor, 34.35%.
- State Senate, 40th District: Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, 74.21%; Charles Carrell, Republican, 25.74%.
- State House, 40th District: Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, 73.05%; Russ Dzialo, Republican, 26.81%.
- County Commissioner, District 1: Mark Lundsten, Democrat, 53.30%; Ron Wesen, Republican, 46.70%.
- County Commissioner, District 2: Peter Browning, 52.80%; Mary A. Hudson, Democrat, 47.20%.
- Superior Court, Position 3: Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, 53.95%; Tom Seguine, 46.05%.
- Skagit Public Utility District: Andrew Miller, 60.85%; Kenneth Goodwin, 39.15%.
As of 8 p.m. Election Day, the Skagit County Auditor Elections Department had received 36,275 of 85,628 ballots that had been mailed to voters, an early turnout of 42.36%, according to the Elections website.
For updated election results and coverage, see the Nov. 11 Anacortes American and goanacortes.com.
