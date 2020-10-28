At Fidalgo Elementary this week, there’s been a buzz of excitement in the classrooms as teachers prepare to meet their students in a live setting for the first time this school year.
“I feel like I’m going to meet a celebrity,” first-grade teacher Patty Johnson said. “I’ve seen all these people on the screen, but this is the first time I get to meet them in person.”
With desks situated 6 feet apart, lines drawn on the floors in common areas and separate spaces marked out on the playground, the elementary schools in Anacortes are preparing to once again open the doors for students Monday, Nov. 2.
It’s been since March 16 that Anacortes students and teachers have shared physical space. They’ve had to adapt to virtual learning because of risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t the same.
Johnson has been teaching for 42 years, with 35 of them at Fidalgo. She said she is so ready to have kids in her classroom again.
“I am so excited,” she said.
Students will have their own set of school supplies, which will stay at school. Normally, students sit in a group and share supplies. That’s not true this year, Johnson said.
Also, parents will have to attest each morning that their student has shown no symptoms of illness before entering school. There is a room separate from the normal nurse’s station for students who start showing COVID-19 symptoms.
There have been many details to figure out as the day in-person learning draws closer, Fidalgo Principal Tara Dowd said.
Preparing to bring students back is emotional, she said. Normally, the hallways bustle with activity as children go to class, visit specialists, run to the library, go outside for recess or head to lunch.
Most of the teachers visit school to lead their Zoom calls with students from their own classroom, but it isn’t the same, Dowd said.
While the kindergarten to third grade group returns to Anacortes school buildings on Monday, the next group — fourth and fifth grades — returns Nov. 9.
All students will go for a half-day of instruction four days a week, either in the mornings or the afternoons. Wednesdays are reserved for office hours with the teacher and work time away from class.
In Johnson’s classroom, desks are set up in pairs spaced out around the room. One desk is for a morning students and the other is for afternoon students. Each desk area will be wiped down by the custodial staff between groups.
In other classrooms, half the desks have been removed, so there is only enough for each student. There are only eight to 10 students in class at a time.
Each teacher sees each student for only half a day, but smaller classes also mean more time for each student, Dowd said.
Work to prepare schools is happening at the other two elementary schools, too.
Island View Principal Brian Hanrahan said it is down to the last details, like advising students to bring warm clothes to wear so teachers can keep windows open and settling the logistics of pick-up and drop-off.
The district hosted a question-and-answer session with parents Monday. The elementary schools will host ones for the logistics based on specific schools today, Hanrahan said.
He said his staff is just excited to get students back in the classroom.
“We get into this work to work with kids,” he said.
He also wanted parents to know that everyone is taking every step possible to keep students safe.
“We know parents are entrusting us with their babies, and we are going to do everything we can to keep them safe,” he said.
At Mount Erie Elementary School, supervisors will stand in locations around the school to help make sure students navigate getting back into the school building, Principal Kevin Schwartz wrote in an email.
Some kids are coming to school for the first time.
The staff is also going over policies and procedures to make sure everything is ready, Schwartz said.
In-person education will focus on math and English language arts, district Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said. Students will spend the other half of their days working on science and social studies, as well as physical education and music.
At-home activities will be a mix of both computer and off-screen work, Clifford said.
As with anything new, it will take time to get a routine down, she said. Leaders at the district level will be at the elementary schools to help make sure everything goes smoothly.
Adding fourth and fifth graders will mean another set of students learning how to do everything. That means things like pick-ups and drop-offs will be slower for a while.
Clifford said the district leaders can’t wait to open the doors to students.
“It’s been a hard year,” she said. “There’s nothing like kids in school.”
