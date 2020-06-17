Sporting silver masks with green “Class of 2020” lettering (representing the school colors), a series of Cap Sante High School students showed up for their graduation taping earlier this month.
This was the biggest class of graduating seniors Cap Sante has ever had, but they didn’t get to receive their diplomas all at once. Instead, they arrived at their scheduled time, they each received their diplomas and a few selected speakers stood behind a podium and shared a few words. On Monday, they were able to watch an edited video presentation on the AHSLive YouTube page.
In his introduction of the graduates to the School Board, Superintendent Mark Wenzel talked about how he couldn’t see the “32 seniors standing in living rooms across Anacortes” but that he could imagine them watching the ceremony. He said he hoped they looked at themselves and their loved ones and took time to celebrate the moment that they officially
became high school graduates.
This year is unlike any other, as all the speakers said to the students. The COVID-19 pandemic meant missing out on many high school traditions, including a typical graduation ceremony.
Cap Sante students are already used to facing adversity to become the best that they can be, Cap Sante High School Principal Kecia Fox said in her address to the students.
“What they have accomplished in the past few months has been incredible,” she said. “We need you and we believe you, Class of 2020. Go forth and make the world a better place for us all.”
The three student speakers shared a similar message.
Scott Geer talked about how each person will face difficulties, but every detour and roadblock teaches the person what they can do.
He urged his fellow graduates to go out and connect with people and to give to those who most need it.
“As everyone here knows, the world needs a lot of love right now, and there is nothing stopping us from being one of the people who provides it,” he said. “Be proud of yourself, you did it. Now is the time to leave our mark on the planet. Class of 2020, we earned this.”
Graduate Mary Switalski started at Cap Sante the second semester of her junior year.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” she said.
She was amazed by how many different classes she could take online and how varied her schoolwork could be. She could work with her fellow students even as each one studied something different.
“I learned skills I never thought I would learn,” she said.
She plans to attend Skagit Valley College next year and wants to become an EMT, something that she once thought was impossible.
“This year has been an unusual year, but we pushed through and did it,” Switalski said. “Thank you guys, for making our last moments together memorable.”
Paula Gunning said she was so thankful that her teachers and mentors didn’t give up on her and pushed her to achieve everything she could.
She is planning to continue her schooling and hopes to become a manager and bartender at the Guemes store where she works.
“My journey does not stop here,” she said.
The large graduating class is full of future nurses, builders, marine biologists, lawyers, psychologists and more, community speaker Jean Lundgren said.
She gave a shoutout to Diele Harrold, who made the masks the graduates wore to keep themselves safe coming to and from the filming day, and to teacher Kim Stamper, who dedicates so much of herself with her students.
“You are strong. You are talented. You are sweet. And you are destined to do great things,” Lundgren told the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.