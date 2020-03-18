Thrive Community Fitness and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center are both shut down for at least the next two weeks under Gov. Jay Inslee’s temporary shutdown on restaurants, bars and entertainment/recreational facilities announced Sunday.
All center activities and pool-related classes and teams are discontinued during this time, said Mitch Everton, executive director of the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center. This includes swim lessons, Thunderbird Aquatic Club and Masters practice, physical therapy, group classes, Special Olympics practices and recreational swim and birthday parties.
While Inslee’s mandate only enforces closure until March 31, Everton is preparing for a longer shutdown.
“As the school district is closed until April 24, it is my expectation that our closure may indeed be extended and I am planning for that,” Everton said in an email.
Thrive Community Fitness posted an announcement on its Facebook page and changed its outgoing message to explain the closure.
The center is working on at-home options for group fitness, according to the Facebook announcement, which also encourages members to rethink cancelling or freezing their accounts during the shutdown.
“We are a small business and have 30 employees relying on income to come back to,” the post said.
