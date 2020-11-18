Things at the Food-to-Go headquarters are a little different these days.
What is normally a crowd of people working to stuff bags of food handed out to kids in need when they are at school is much quieter these days, but food is still going out to students, said organizer Kari Mathis.
The Food-to-Go program provides bags of food to get students through the weekend days when they can’t get free food at school. This year, things have changed because of the changes to both the school day and to the number of people who can be together at once.
Volunteers pack boxes in shifts to reduce the numbers there at one time, Mathis said. Everyone is masked and gloved, and extra caution is taken to keep everyone safe, she said.
Volunteers also deliver food to homes except for some younger students who are in school buildings again.
The no-contact delivery process started with a summer food program hosted by Food-to-Go and has been a great transition into the school year, Mathis said.
Food is left on the doorstep, she said.
Numbers are down, though. Some students (especially those who may be living on couches) don’t have a permanent address, and others may not know to sign up for the food, she said.
Last school year, the nonprofit group provided about 200 bags a week to students in need. This year, that number is about 120.
The food handed out is shelf-stable and bought only a few weeks at a time, so everyone is getting non-perishable food once a week. Donations are only accepted in the form of cash, to make sure every student receives the same thing, Mathis said.
The only exception to that is a recent granola bar drive hosted by A Simple Gesture.
Each week, the owner of the Anacortes Papa Murphy’s also donates roughly 30 individual pizzas. Volunteers cycle through the students receiving bags, so different students get a pizza each delivery.
That started in the summer, and Mathis said the group is thankful to be able to continue.
Students can still sign up to receive bags and delivery will continue, Mathis said.
