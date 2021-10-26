Ballots are due Tuesday, Nov. 2, for the general election that will mean changes to the Anacortes government, including a new mayor.
Ballots need to be in the mail or in a drop box by 8 p.m. that day.
Find local drop boxes at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St. (behind the library near the drive-up book drop); and Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way.
Voters can register in person until Nov. 2 at the elections office in Mount Vernon.
For a voters guide and more information, visit www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/AuditorElections/main.htm.
The candidates for mayor of Anacortes are Ryan Walters and Matt Miller, who are both current city council members.
Two of the races for Anacortes City Council are contested. Jeff Graf and Amanda Hubik, both of whom would be newcomers to the council, are facing off for the Position 4 seat being vacated by Miller. Incumbent Bruce McDougall will face Sara Holahan for Position 5.
Carolyn Moulton (Position 6) and Anthony Young (Position 7) are running unopposed for reelection.
Both open positions on the Anacortes School Board are also contested races. Position 1 is currently held by Bobbilyn Hogge and Position 2 is held by Erin Rieger. However, neither is running for reelection.
Running for Hogge’s seat are Meredith McIlmoyle and Celese Stevens. Running for Rieger’s are Diana Farnsworth and Erik Schorr.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center District, a special-purpose taxing district supported largely by taxpayers, is running a six-year replacement maintenance and operations levy to cover operations at the pool.
Also at the pool, Christine Mathes is running for reelection for Position 3. James Mitchell’s name is listed on the ballot, but he told the Anacortes American that he was withdrawing. Andrew Olson is running unopposed for reelection in Position 5.
For the hospital district, both commissioners up for reelection this year are running again unopposed. Warren Tessler is in Position 2, and Paul Maughan is in Position 3.
At the Port of Anacortes, Jon Ronngren is the only name on the ballot for Position 1, but Mary LaFleur is officially running a write-in campaign.
Kathy Pittis is running for reelection in Position 5. Doug Pratt’s name is listed in the ballot, but he has withdrawn since filing week.
Jon Petrich is running unopposed for reelection in Position 2.
Fire District 13, which serves portions of March Point, has one contested race. John Doyle and Eric Day will face off for Position 2. Bobbie Scopa is running unopposed for Position 3.
For Fire District 11, which serves South Fidalgo, Mark Tibbles is running unopposed for Position 3.
Running unopposed for Fire District 17, located on Guemes Island, are David Wertheimer (Position 2) and Dave Margeson (Position 3).
John Pinquoch is running unopposed for Position 1 in Cemetery District 2, covering South Fidalgo, and Adam Veal is running unopposed for Position 1 in Cemetery District 3, on Guemes Island.
