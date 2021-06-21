A new proposal would mean an increase to Washington State Ferries fares starting in October.
The proposal, from the Washington State Transportation Commission and finalized June 15, would mean a 2.5% increase to all fares in October 2021 and then another 2.5% increase to all fares in October 2022.
The commission decided on this proposal to help spread the fare increase equally among vehicles and walk-on passengers, according to a press release.
The commission is also proposing a policy change for how a vanpool is defined, lowering the number of people included from five to three.
The public is invited to comment on the proposal at wstc.wa.gov/commission-feedback/ or via transc@wstc.wa.gov. Comments are due July 30, and the commission will hold a final hearing on Aug. 10, with public testimony.
It should adopt its final fare change by Aug. 30.
The changes to the fares are based on the Legislature’s transportation budget. The budget requires $377 million to be generated from fares over a two-year timeframe. That means a need for an additional $9.2 million, which the commission figured out necessitated the 2.5% fare increase, according to the commission’s website.
