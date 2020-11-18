There’s a buzz on the streets of Anacortes, whispers traveling and bringing news of a band of rock stars reconvening for another show.
One year after their debut, The WannaBeatles are back at it, performing the song “Anacortes Strong” to help raise money for youth programs and parks in town.
The band, made up of Tim Garrison, Rick Starr and Dan Worra, formed last year to help promote the Anacortes Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser, which featured a Beatles cover band from Seattle.
This year, the annual fundraiser was supposed to host an Eagles cover band, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped in-person events and fundraisers from happening.
So the WannaBeatles reconvened and created the tune “Anacortes Strong,” based on the tune of Eagles hit “Already Gone.”
A video of their one-song concert, with some insider information on the band, is available on YouTube — search for Rotary Annual Fundraiser 2020.
Garrison, who is lead guitarist of the WannaBeatles and president of the Rotary Club, said the band came together last year to entertain people at club meetings.
Garrison and Worra are hobby musicians, but Starr plays in a band.
“We are just going pedal to the medal to keep up with him,” Garrison said.
The club’s fundraiser this year doesn’t have an in-person element, so the fun music video is a way to remind people to donate, he said.
The club is looking to raise $90,000, of which it has already collected $30,000.
Normally, Rotary participates in some international projects, but because of local need, the focus this year will be entirely on Anacortes.
Funds will go to the Anacortes Family Center, food banks, Food-to-Go and area club projects, including cleanup and improvements to Anacortes parks.
The club is putting in a trail from the disc golf course to the Cap Sante viewpoint, Garrison said.
During the last decade, the club has given out more than $900,000 to area groups, including $179,000 to mental health services with the school district, $41,000 for the robotics club at the high school, $42,000 to the Anacortes Family Center and $39,000 to area veterans.
Information on Rotary and on donations is at AnacortesRotaryHelps.org or via email at info@anacortesrotary.org.
