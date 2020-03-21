The Market grocery store is offering free curbside pick up for shoppers who want to minimize contact with others, and Safeway has special hours reserved for vulnerable shoppers.
From 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Safeway is asking that the store be reserved for customers over the age of 60, pregnant women, or people who are immunocompromised. Online ordering for pickups and deliveries may have delays that require them to be rescheduled, according to its website.
At The Market, customers can visit the grocery store’s website (themarketswa.com/anacortes) and select “shopping list” to be routed to an ordering list of the products carried in the store.
After filling out the list, with quantities and preferred brands for each item, customers call the store and ask to speak to the curbside order clerk who will take their order over the phone.
Curbside orders must be placed between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Saturday, pick up is between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on those days.
Customers will tell the clerk about what time they will come to the store to pick up the groceries when they order, and then call the store before heading over. Once at the store, customers can remain in their cars to call the store’s curbside pick up clerk and give a vehicle description so the clerk can come to them to collect payment and bring out the groceries.
If the store is out of an item on the grocery list, the clerk will call the customer to suggest alternatives.
This service is free.
