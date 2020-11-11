A nonprofit group made up of commercial and recreational fisherman who argue that they are not receiving their share of the salmon harvest are seeking help in court.
Fish Northwest, a nonprofit group of commercial fishermen and businesses, filed a motion on Oct. 5 to intervene and become a party in the Boldt Decision, the landmark ruling of a 1971 case that gave management of the salmon fishery in equal portions to the state of Washington and the tribes.
Fish Northwest interprets the ruling as splitting the fish harvest 50/50 between tribes and nontreaty fishermen. However, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife contends that its duty is first to protect the resource and then the fisheries.
Fish Northwest was started in 2005 to promote salmon conservation and fishing and recently shifted focus toward the North of Falcon process, which is the management of salmon harvest in Puget Sound by state, federal and tribal managers.
The testimonies of fishermen, biologists and the public are also involved in the annual planning, which begins in February or March of each year, when early forecasts on salmon numbers are available.
Brett Rosson, owner of Highliner Charters in Anacortes and president of Fish Northwest, said the North of Falcon process is ineffective in producing a balanced harvest.
“You’ve got two parties going to the negotiation room, but one party’s got all the cards,” he said.
Rosson said he was not surprised that the state replied to the group’s legal motion by asking the court to dismiss it.
The state’s response on Oct. 26 on behalf of Fish and Wildlife stated that previous similar attempts have failed.
"This Court has repeatedly concluded that individual fishermen do not have a legal interest in the fish and shellfish they desire to harvest and thus have no ability to intervene in the [Boldt Decision]," the state's motion to dismiss reads.
Lawyers for Fish Northwest contend that intervention should be granted because Fish Northwest's interest in co-equal sharing of the salmon resource with the tribes is "impaired by the [Fish and Wildlife's] mismanagement of the salmon resource including the State's recent failure to even calculate the harvestable number of fish."
Rosson said he hopes to “bring some balance back to the fishing season” in the years ahead.
In a statement, the agency said it shares with fishermen “a deep concern over the decrease in Chinook salmon fishing opportunities in Puget Sound and a desire to improve fisheries and provide more harvestable salmon.”
The amount of Chinook Salmon in Puget Sound decreased by 60% between 1984 and 2010, according to the EPA.
