The steering committee envisioning a shared aquatic and community center has sent its wish list of desired amenities and programming space to architects and is moving forward with tackling other big questions on how a shared facility could shape up.
The committee comprises city staff, including Mayor Laurie Gere, Fidalgo Pool and Recreation District commissioners, a member of the Anacortes School Board and is facilitated by community member Marc Estvold.
The list of amenities has been sent to ARC Architecture for a site plan to be created, after which a cost estimate will be created so the team can construct a budget and form a realistic idea of what a combined facility may include. The cost of these plans and estimates are being covered by a donor.
While the group awaits site plans and cost estimates, the group has started conversations about where the facility may be built.
There are three possible plans so far. Plan one is to build a new facility around the existing Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center so that patrons, swim teams and physical therapy patients can continue to use the pool during construction.
This plan, though, would likely be more expensive, result in a less efficient facility and present traffic and safety challenges when accessing the building in an active construction site.
“It just slows everything down,” pool Commissioner Jeremy McNett said.
Plan two is to demolish the existing pool facility entirely and begin construction onsite, which would leave residents without a pool and fitness center during the rebuild. Pool representatives are wary of how this option would affect patrons and staff.
Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Executive Director Mitch Everton compared the construction of the new facility to the construction of the new high school. Instead, the new school was built next door.
“There was never a conversation about closing the high school,” Everton said. He said the new Mount Vernon YMCA pool is already at capacity and couldn’t accommodate swimmers from Anacortes.
“Building a new building on our current site is just going to be chaotic,” Everton said.
Construction could take anywhere from 18 months to longer, but it was agreed that demolishing the pool to build onsite would likely be the quickest option.
It’s important to think about which option would allow for the most longevity of a facility, in both design and site, Gere said.
“What we’re looking at on the agenda is not a ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on whether we close the pool,” said Estvold, who was manager of the Anacortes High School project. He said the purpose of these meetings is to explore all options, but a firm decision isn’t needed yet.
Then there’s plan three, which McNett added to the agenda. This option involves a land trade between the Fidalgo Parks and Recreation District and the Anacortes School District, which owns green space across the street from the pool.
The idea would be to build a new facility across the street, next to the tennis courts and Island View Elementary School, and keep the current pool facility in operation throughout construction. Once the facility opens, the pool would be demolished and the site would be given to the school district.
The sites are comparable sizes, McNett said.
The main factor is the land trade would separate the community center from the senior center, something the city does not want, and it would separate the School District’s land.
All options are on the table, but option three needs to be run by the Anacortes School Board.
A memorandum of agreement outlining the partnership between the City of Anacortes and the FPFC was presented at the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20.
It is expected to be brought before the City Council for a vote on March 2. The pool commissioners voted to approve signing it at its meeting last week.
The agreement gives both parties until July 31 to evaluate how a shared facility may be constructed, establish a budget and funding plan, determine if a joint operating agreement is needed and create a timeline to move forward.
