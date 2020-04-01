With face masks on a nationwide shortage from the COVID-19 pandemic, local sewers are making an effort to provide local care centers with some protection.
Carol Olsen is the director of the Anacortes chapter of Days for Girls, an international organization that usually makes sustainable feminine hygiene products. Now, chapters around the country have started to ask members to sew face masks to be donated to area care centers and Olsen has taken charge in Anacortes.
“I’m getting phone calls from lots of people,” Olsen said. “I’m working directly with about 10 women.”
Since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent rush to acquire materials to combat the spread, elastic has been hard to come by and sold out at most area retailers.
Luckily, Olsen has plenty of bias tape, which she has been fashioning into straps for each mask.
While the masks don’t offer complete filtration and aren’t suitable replacements for the N95 masks used for personal protective wear in hospitals, it does provide something of a barrier.
“Something is better than nothing,” Olsen said. The masks are made using a design from Deaconess Health System, which provides both a video and written tutorial. They aren’t suitable for care with COVID-19 patients, according to the Center for Disease Control, but could ease some of the public demand for N95 masks that need to go to centers with COVID-19 patients.
Olsen has set up a red bin outside of her home where sewers can pick up mask kits with all the supplies needed in plastic bags. The bin also collects completed masks dropped off in plastic bags. When she has a big bunch of masks, she drops them off at care facilities or has them come pick them up. The masks are a preventative measure in these facilities, and not used in care of COVID-19 patients.
One such facility is Rosario Assisted Living and Fidalgo Rehabilitation. The facility instituted a policy requiring all staff members and employees on site to wear masks while working. Clerk Dezaray Resendez said most of the masks used in the facility are the homemade ones donated to the center.
“We’re just more than grateful that people care right now,” she said. “We’re on the front lines, and people care about us and our residents. We’re just very appreciative.”
Betty Carteret started sewing masks after talking to her daughter-in-law who works in a pediatric office in Texas. Upon hearing about her daughter-in-law’s need for masks, she created something of an assembly line here, employing her husband as a fabric cutter and cracking into a reserve of sewing materials gifted to her from her mother.
“It’s nice to have a project with a purpose,” Carteret said. Her plan is to sew around 36 masks to send to Texas and then start working on some to be distributed locally.
Olsen said that anyone with extra time, materials and interest in getting involved can contact her. She is also accepting donations of elastic and fabric.
