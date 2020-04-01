I would like to start this weekly message by thanking the members of our community who have shown their gratitude to Island Hospital by writing appreciation letters, posting messages on social media, delivering meals to our staff, sending flowers, donating money and supplies and many other kind gestures. This is a wonderful community, and we are extremely grateful for your support.
I’ve spoken with many concerned residents. We all are watching the local and national news and find it hard to understand how this COVID-19 pandemic may affect our own community. Two websites have assisted our team in better understanding the rate of virus spread in our county.
• Washington State Hospital Association tracks the spread of positive cases and deaths by county. wsha.org/for-patients/coronavirus/coronavirus-tracker/
• 91-DIVOC is an interactive visualization of the COVID-19 by country and state that utilizes the Data Repository by Johns Hopkins University. 91-divoc.com/pages/covid-visualization
Island Hospital utilizes those tools along with regular Puget Sound Hospital leadership group meetings to help model the COVID-19 migration patterns in our region. With this said, Skagit County is entering the “acceleration phase” of this pandemic. The duration and severity of this phase will vary depending on the virus, population density and our public’s adherence to restrictions.
As of March 30, our Island Hospital health system had tested 276 people for COVID-19 with 15 positive results. Skagit County has 121 positive cases, with nine hospitalized and three confirmed deaths. From March 28 to April 4, we expect a 91% percent increase, from 101 patients to 193 in our county. Though it is unknown the full impact, depth and the duration of this pandemic, we are prepared to meet the demands of this threat.
I believe it’s also important to share additional hospital statistics that will help our residents understand the impact to our community. We have seen a slowdown in patient care volumes across our organization, but there has been an increase in patient COVID-19 screening and positive COVID-19 patients. Below are some hospital statistics.
• Emergency Department (ED) volumes are down by 45%
• Clinic volumes down by 60%-70%
• Respiratory Clinic volumes average 20 patients daily
• COVID-19 testing: total 289, daily average 21
• Inpatient COVID-19 testing: total 80, March 31 is 5 patients
• Total positive COVID-19 patients: 15
• Total outpatient positive cases: 10
• Total Emergency Department positive cases: 1
• Total inpatient positive cases: 1
Our team is focused on developing telemedicine and drive-through testing programs. Tele-medicine services will help serve patients from the patient’s home and will be rolled out in the coming weeks. We will initially focus on primary care, behavioral health and critical care services. A drive-through testing services is another opportunity, but its opening depends on the allocation of additional testing kits from national and regional vendors.
Stopping the spread of COVID-19 will take cooperation from our entire community. I urge you to continue to follow social distancing of at least 6 feet, wash hands often and self-quarantine if you feel ill. Follow the stay-at-home directions of Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Laurie Gere.
The following services are ready to address your concerns and healthcare needs:
• Call Center Help Line: 360-293-3101
• Respiratory Clinic at 2601 M Avenue
• Walk-in Clinic is open seven days a week for all of your urgent needs.
• Emergency Department is open 24 hours a day.
In previous messages, I spoke to the need of reducing services and cancelling elective procedures to help prevent the spread of this virus. Though this decision was made in alignment with all state hospitals and was supported by the American College of Surgeons, U.S. Surgeon General and the state Department of Health, it has reduced our ability to cover expenses.
Currently, the hospital is losing about $3 million per month from lost services. With our days of cash on hand at 90 days, it has been extremely important that we focus on our expenses. Like many other local and regional health-care facilities, we worked through the difficult process of temporarily reducing labor expense by approximately 20% (200 personnel).
Adjustments of roles, reduction of hours and in some cases, a suspension of employment with benefits has occurred. It is my sincerest hope that we can return to full operations in the near future.
These are challenging times for many. I again want to thank the community for its generosity. We are in this fight together, and I am confident we will overcome this virus threat.
