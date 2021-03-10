A team of nurses and volunteers moved through patients Wednesday morning, signing in each person and administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine within a few minutes.
After his or her shot, each visitor would then sit for 15 minutes to make they experienced no negative reactions to the shot.
Polly Myers, who is a substitute with the district, said she was "excited and grateful" to receive the vaccine.
Wednesday was the first day that school district staff could come in for their vaccines, after a statewide directive earlier this month moved them up in priority.
The hospital is administering about 200 vaccines a day, Spokeswoman Laura Moroney said. Its total number of vaccinations will soon reach 5,000, she said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.
